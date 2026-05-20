Care for the caregivers

<p>The ‘sandwich generation’ is a concept that has gained significant global attention and is included in dictionaries, including the Oxford and Merriam-Webster, as well as in government reports, media discussions, and academic research. </p>.<p>The term describes working adults, especially married couples, who have a hard time managing their jobs and taking care of their children and ageing parents.</p>.<p>They often feel ‘sandwiched’ between these different responsibilities, which can lead to stress in their emotions, health, and finances. Globally, the phenomenon has gained importance over the past few decades.</p>.<p>By 2050, there will likely be nearly three times as many sandwiched individuals caring for around two billion ageing family members. The 35–54 age group is most impacted, as caregiving and career pressures peak during these years.</p>.<p>A study by Edelweiss Life Insurance and YouGov found that about 60% of individuals in this sandwich generation are concerned about their future financial security.</p>.<p>Among 4,000 respondents from 12 Indian cities, many felt their savings were inadequate, with nearly 50% fearing they would run out of money.</p>.<p>The sandwich generation faces challenges tied to rising healthcare and education costs, increased reliance on loans and credit cards, inflation, and aspirations for a better lifestyle.</p>.<p>Another important dimension of this issue is gender. While women’s labour force participation in India has improved in recent years, women in the sandwich generation continue to face serious challenges balancing their career and caregiving responsibilities.</p>.Can laws lift India’s elder care?.<p>Reports suggest that around 58% of women from this generation have either quit their jobs or compromised their careers due to caregiving responsibilities. Despite similar hours in paid work, women bear a larger burden of unpaid household and caregiving tasks.</p>.<p>The Time Use Survey shows that only 21.4% of men participate in caregiving, averaging 74 minutes daily, while 41% of women do, spending nearly 140 minutes. This highlights the persistent gender imbalance in caregiving responsibilities, which remain largely feminised and overlooked in the economy.</p>.<p>In many households, when caregiving responsibilities become overwhelming, it is usually women who step back from the labour market. This is rarely a voluntary choice; it is often a decision shaped by social expectations and practical constraints.</p>.<p>Caregiving itself is a physically and emotionally demanding task, leading to stress, anxiety, and burnout, particularly for those in the sandwich generation balancing work and family.</p>.<p>In India, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly has intensified the need for long-term care, with families typically opting for in-house care over institutional options. Informal caregiving remains prevalent due to cultural values that prioritise family responsibility in caring for elders.</p>.<p>In most Indian households, spouses and daughters-in-law continue to serve as the primary caregivers. Formal paid caregiving services remain unaffordable for many middle-class and lower-income families, especially in the absence of a comprehensive social security system.</p>.<p>Consequently, unpaid informal caregiving remains the most relied-upon option, despite the immense burden it places on caregivers. The issue becomes even more critical when viewed alongside a rapidly ageing population. India already has nearly 14.9 crore senior citizens in 2026, which is expected to exceed 23 crore by 2036.</p>.<p>Recognising these emerging challenges, a recent private member’s Bill introduced in the Rajya Sabha proposed 45 days of paid elderly wellness leave for salaried employees. Introduced by Sumitra Balmik, the Bill seeks to extend elderly care leave provisions similar to maternity and paternity leave policies.</p>.<p>The proposed leave would apply to both government and private sector employees and could be used to care for elderly parents, parents-in-law, step-parents, or foster parents during critical situations such as major surgeries, serious illnesses, post-operative care, chronic disease management, end-of-life care, and medical emergencies requiring family presence. However, practical concerns remain.</p>.<p>In a country where even six months of paid maternity leave is not uniformly available to many, the feasibility of securing 45 days of paid elderly care leave remains uncertain. Moreover, in cases involving chronic illnesses, 45 days may not be sufficient to address long-term caregiving needs. Nevertheless, the introduction of such a proposal is significant because it acknowledges a growing social reality that has long remained invisible in policy discussions. In this context, the Rajya Sabha initiative appears both timely and necessary.</p>.<p><em>(The writers are assistant professors in the Department of Economics, Christ Deemed to be University, Bengaluru)</em></p>