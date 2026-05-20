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Care for the caregivers

Care for the caregivers

The term describes working adults, especially married couples, who have a hard time managing their jobs and taking care of their children and ageing parents.
Neeraj Kumar
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 22:30 IST
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