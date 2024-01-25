Caring for our elders

Age-related decline in physical and mental capacities renders the elderly vulnerable to exploitation, with women at a greater disadvantage, though they outlive men. The recent Covid 19 pandemic altered the lives of senior citizens in several ways, aggravating the concerns they experience on a daily basis. Isolation and loneliness made them more vulnerable to worry, fear, anxiety, and other common mental health disorders, affecting their general health and well-being. From a psychological perspective, the loss of a sense of self-worth is perhaps the most important concern. This is often made worse by the growing and pervasive tendency towards violence against parents perpetrated by both sons and daughters and across classes. There are several reasons for such behaviour: some do it for property or financial gain, others because they do not want to take care of elderly parents. However, at the heart of the violence is the physical inability of the elderly to fight back. Domestic violence against the old happens behind closed doors, even among the affluent.