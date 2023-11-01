Carnival de Mysore

This year was no different. It’s become almost a ritual for us to go around the city during Navarathri to watch the lights at night, which was unheard of during my childhood days. Only a few important places were illuminated those days, especially the welcome sign on Chamundi Hills, which was a spectacular sight that we all waited for and loved to see. And welcome in one language wasn’t enough. We had to have both ‘Welcome’ in English and Susswagata in Kannada flashing over the hills. It was a formal announcement of Dasara and holidays for me.