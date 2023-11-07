JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon | A breath of fresh air

Last Updated 06 November 2023, 23:26 IST

Follow Us

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm every day, worsened from 415 on Saturday to 454 on Sunday, prompting the Centre to implement all emergency measures mandated under the final Stage IV of its air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 November 2023, 23:26 IST)
DelhiAir PollutionCartoonToon

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT