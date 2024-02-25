DH Toon | Ab ki baar 400 paar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Aam Aadmi (AAP) party councillor Kuldeep Kumar as elected to the post of Chandigarh mayor, upon finding that the presiding officer deliberately defaced eight votes cast in his favour, observing the court must step in such exceptional circumstances to ensure the basic mandate of electoral democracy albeit at the local participatory level is preserved.

This came even as Narendra Modi sounded a call for the party and its alliance members to secure 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



