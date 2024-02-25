JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon | Ab ki baar 400 paar

Last Updated 25 February 2024, 02:50 IST

Follow Us

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Aam Aadmi (AAP) party councillor Kuldeep Kumar as elected to the post of Chandigarh mayor, upon finding that the presiding officer deliberately defaced eight votes cast in his favour, observing the court must step in such exceptional circumstances to ensure the basic mandate of electoral democracy albeit at the local participatory level is preserved.

This came even as Narendra Modi sounded a call for the party and its alliance members to secure 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 February 2024, 02:50 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsDH ToonDH CartoonCartoonToonLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT