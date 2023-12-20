DH Toon | Bills passed sans debate

The Narendra Modi government on Monday rushed through Bills with minimum or no debate in Parliament even as the Opposition showed no signs of backing off on their demand for a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the security breach in Parliament.

However, the passage of three Bills in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the afternoon session was followed by the unprecedented suspension of 78 Opposition MPs – the highest for a single day in Parliamentary history – further indicating the government will go ahead with the passage of three bills to replace IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act.

Read more