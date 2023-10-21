JOIN US
DH Toon | Coming to senses before the census

Last Updated 21 October 2023, 00:13 IST

Miffed with the Congress over the failure to arrive at a seat-sharing arrangement in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday again deprecated the I.N.D.I.A bloc ally, saying 'if the Congress behaves like this, who will stand with them'.

On Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav had expressed unhappiness over the Congress not allocating any seat to the SP despite talks on seat sharing in MP and suggested that the Congress could get the same treatment from his party in Uttar Pradesh.

(Published 21 October 2023, 00:13 IST)
