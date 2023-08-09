DH Toon: Democracy is more than elections and votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the opposition brought the no-confidence motion against his government to test the confidence of its own alliance members in each other as the I.N.D.I.A bloc is marked by distrust among its constituents.
In his address to BJP MPs at a closed-door meeting of its parliamentary party, he described the opposition alliance as 'ghamandia' (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party's Rajya Sabha members for the 'semi-final' win in voting on the Delhi services bill, some of those present inside said.
