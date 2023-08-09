Home
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon: Democracy is more than elections and votes

Last Updated 09 August 2023, 01:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the opposition brought the no-confidence motion against his government to test the confidence of its own alliance members in each other as the I.N.D.I.A bloc is marked by distrust among its constituents.

In his address to BJP MPs at a closed-door meeting of its parliamentary party, he described the opposition alliance as 'ghamandia' (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party's Rajya Sabha members for the 'semi-final' win in voting on the Delhi services bill, some of those present inside said.


(Published 09 August 2023, 01:26 IST)
Narendra ModiDemocracyOpinionDH Toon

