DH Toon | Do or Die!

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday claimed that as per the government data presented in Parliament, 95 per cent of the cases filed by the central probe agencies are against leaders of opposition parties.



She accused the government of misusing the probe agencies, and asserted that truth shall ultimately prevail. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP was speaking to reporters outside her party office in south Mumbai after accompanying MLA Rohit Pawar till the entrance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office located nearby.



Read more



