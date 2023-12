In a surprise move, the BJP announced Bhajan Lal Sharma as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Little is known about the down-to-earth, unassuming leader, who has served as the Rajasthan BJP general secretary four times.

After a tribal CM in Chhattisgarh and an OBC CM in Madhya Pradesh, BJP settled for a Brahmin face in Rajasthan to appease the upper castes and allied castes of Baniyas, Vaishyas, Jains and Maheshwaris, who would not be upset with his selection.



