DH Toon | For the camera

The Pragati Maidan Tunnel project, which was completed ahead of the G20 Summit at a cost of multi-crores, is now posing a significant risk to passenger safety due to water seepage, substantial cracks in the cement/concrete, and inadequate drainage systems, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is scrutinising the construction and quality of the six-lane tunnel, issuing multiple notices to Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the construction company responsible for the project. The PWD has demanded that L&T deposit Rs 500 crore due to serious technical and design deficiencies.



Read more