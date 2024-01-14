JOIN US
opinion

DH Toon | Hey Ram!

Last Updated 13 January 2024, 22:49 IST

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress on the issue of dynasty-politics, "massive corruption" and "slow execution" of development projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sounded the bugle for the poll campaign in Maharashtra which sends 48 MPs to Lok Sabha, the next after 80 from Uttar Pradesh.

During a tour of Maharashtra’s pilgrimage centre of Nashik and India’s financial capital of Mumbai, the Prime Minister made it clear that he means business and asserted 'Modi's guarantee' - the BJP-led NDA’s poll plank for the 2024 general elections.

(Published 13 January 2024, 22:49 IST)
Indian PoliticsNarendra ModiAyodhyaOpinionDH ToonCartoon

