Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon: Indian Penal Code to be replaced with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Last Updated 12 August 2023, 00:31 IST

Follow Us

Repealing sedition, death for mob lynching, community service as punishment for petty offences, using electronic and digital record as evidence and summons through electronic mode form part of three new Bills introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday, as the Narendra Modi government intends to replace colonial era laws.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled three Bills to repeal the 163-year-old Indian Penal Code, 126-year-old Criminal Procedure Code and 151-year-old Indian Evidence Act, which he said would free the laws from its "British hangover" and make it more “people-centric” by bringing the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen at the centre stage.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 August 2023, 00:31 IST)
Amit ShahCRPCDH ToonIPCBills

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT