DH Toon | Justice, not yet up for sale

"Fraud and collusion vitiate the most solemn precedent in any civilized jurisprudence; and that fraud and justice never dwell together (fraus et jus nunquam cohabitant). This maxim has never lost its lustre over the centuries,” a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

The top court had declared as per incuriam its May 13, 2022 judgment by Justices Ajay Rastogi (retired) and Vikram Nath – allowing 11 accused who raped Bilkis Bano, and murdered her family, during the 2002 Godhra riots, to file a remission plea before the Gujarat government.



