DH Toon |Mapping map troubles

Notwithstanding strong protest from New Delhi, Beijing on Wednesday defended its new map showing India’s Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as part of the territory of China – calling it an “exercise of sovereignty in accordance with law”.



New Delhi had on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with Beijing through diplomatic channels over the 2023 ‘standard map’ of China that laid claim to India's territory. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had dismissed China’s move to reassert its claim on territories of India as ‘absurd’.



