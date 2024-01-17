JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon | May the lord help with employment

Last Updated 17 January 2024, 00:47 IST

Follow Us

The Ram temple is a deeply felt emotion by Hindus in every corner of the country, Union minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said after Gandhi accused the BJP of turning the January 22 consecration ceremony at Ayodhya into a party event.

With a Niti Aayog report saying that over 24.82 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years till 2022-23, Chandrasekhar lauded Modi's pro-poor and welfare policies for development and accused the Congress of misleading the poor with empty slogans of 'Garibi Hatao'

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 January 2024, 00:47 IST)
India NewsAyodhyaRSSRam MandirEmploymentDH ToonCartoon

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT