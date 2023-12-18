DH Toon: Next stop, your kitchen?

The newly-elected MLA of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal constituency, saffron seer Balmukund Acharya was in the news recently after he started a drive against roadside vendors and shops selling non-vegetarian dishes in the area, without following any protocol of law and order.

And on Sunday, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said Hindus should give up eating halal meat and consume only 'jhatka', the flesh of animals slaughtered by a single blow of the blade.

Singh, a senior BJP leader, made a plea to the effect in his Begusarai parliamentary constituency where he also made his supporters take the pledge that they will henceforth not spoil their 'dharma' by eating halal meat.

