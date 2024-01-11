DH Toon | Nyay in Manipur

The Manipur government has allowed only the launch of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the iconic Hapta Kangjeibung (Palace Grounds) while denying permission for a pre-launch meeting at the venue citing security constraints.

The Manipur Home Department said in a letter to Imphal East District Magistrate on Wednesday that the holding of a public meeting is sensitive as highlighted by concerned security agencies and needed special attention especially in the context of the prevailing law and order.



