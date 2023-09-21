DH Toon | Pay the 'Bill' at the polling booth!

The Women’s Reservation Bill passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as a broad consensus emerged among all major parties that it’s an idea whose time has finally come.
But the day-long discussion on the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill - as it is formally known - was not shorn of some sharp exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches, as parties jostled to seek political mileage.
The Congress and some of the I.N.D.I.A allies also demanded a quota within the quota for the OBCs, along with the immediate implementation of the bill. Rahul Gandhi said the bill was incomplete without making provisions for OBC women.
