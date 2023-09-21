Home
opinion

DH Toon | Pay the 'Bill' at the polling booth!

Last Updated 21 September 2023, 00:50 IST

The Women’s Reservation Bill passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as a broad consensus emerged among all major parties that it’s an idea whose time has finally come.

But the day-long discussion on the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill - as it is formally known - was not shorn of some sharp exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches, as parties jostled to seek political mileage.

The Congress and some of the I.N.D.I.A allies also demanded a quota within the quota for the OBCs, along with the immediate implementation of the bill. Rahul Gandhi said the bill was incomplete without making provisions for OBC women.

(Published 21 September 2023, 00:50 IST)
