Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government will extend for five years the free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, covering 80 crore poor people. This announcement was made by Modi while addressing a rally for Chhattisgarh elections in Durg.

'The BJP government has made such arrangements that no matter wherever you go in the country, you will continue to get free ration. Modi has given you the facility of 'One Nation One Ration Card',' the PM said.



