Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon: Research paper on Indian elections sparks political row

Last Updated 21 August 2023, 00:09 IST

A research paper by an Ashoka University faculty claiming “significant irregularities” in the 2019 Lok Sabha election data and the ruling BJP winning a “disproportionate share of closely contested elections” has triggered a controversy with ruling party supporters locking horns with the supporters of the “scholarly” work.


The paper 'Democratic Backsliding in the World’s Largest Democracy' by Ashoka University Assistant Professor Sabyasachi Das has also said BJP’s disproportionate win of closely contested constituencies is primarily concentrated in states ruled by the party at the time of election.


(Published 21 August 2023, 00:09 IST)
