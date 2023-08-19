Home
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon: Reshuffling the rules

Last Updated 19 August 2023, 02:25 IST

In an article recently, Debroy wrote, 'Our current Constitution is largely based on the Government of India Act of 1935. In that sense, it is also a colonial legacy. In 2002, there was a report by a commission set up to review the working of the Constitution, but it was a half-hearted effort.' 'As with many aspects of law reform, a tweak here and another there won't do. We should start with first principles, as in the Constituent Assembly debates. What Constitution does India need for 2047?' he said.

'Much of what we debate begins and ends with the Constitution. A few amendments won't do. We should go back to the drawing board and start from first principles, asking what these words in the Preamble mean now: socialist, secular, democratic, justice, liberty and equality. We the People have to give ourselves a new Constitution,' Debroy said.

(Published 19 August 2023, 02:25 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsDH ToonCartoon

