DH Toon | Speech, but not free

Civic society activists, student activists, lawyers, and representatives of several civic groups gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park to condemn the raids on NewsClick, the English news portal.

The protestors demanded that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) be revoked and all prisoners arrested under the act be released. Speakers such as G Ramakrishna and Anand Sahai stressed upon the country's falling rank on the World Press Freedom Index and urged people to condemn the government's "unconstitutional" actions.



