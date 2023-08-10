Home
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon: Struck by 'flying kiss'

Last Updated 10 August 2023, 02:49 IST

Women MPs from the ruling BJP lodged a complaint against Rahul Gandhi with the Lok Sabha speaker’s office on Wednesday, alleging that the Wayanad MP blew a kiss at the treasury benches after his speech in the no-trust vote against the Modi government.

The petition was signed by more than 20 MPs including ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Darshana Jardosh and sought stringent action against the Wayanad MP for “inappropriate gesture” towards Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.


(Published 10 August 2023, 02:49 IST)
Rahul GandhiSmriti IraniDH ToonIndian Parliament

