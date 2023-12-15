DH Toon | Sweeping unemployment under the rug

Delhi Police on Thursday said sections related to act of terrorism have been invoked against the accused allegedly involved in breaching Parliament security, as a court sent four youths to seven days of police custody.

Four youths – Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma who carried out the action and Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi who protested outside Parliament shouting slogans against Modi government and raising the issue of "dictatorship" and "unemployment" – were sent to seven days in police custody, as investigators claimed that the breach was meticulously planned and they were carrying “missing PM” posters. Investigators' assertions before a court came even as Opposition MPs felt that the Wednesday's incident has put into sharp focus the issue of unemployment – some of the youths involved in the incident are unemployed and raised the issue before their arrests – and exposed the chinks in the security measures.

