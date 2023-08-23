DH Toon: The onion swinger!

Rising onion prices in India pose a greater risk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government than a recent spike of 700 per cent in tomatoes, forcing authorities to take fresh steps to contain food inflation before key polls.

India has imposed a 40 per cent export tax on onions and plans to sell them locally at subsidised rates. The vegetable stands alongside tomatoes and potatoes as part of a trio of crops so crucial to Indian diets that past price spikes due to crop losses have prevented some ruling parties from returning to power. Consumers are more sensitive to onions — a vegetable that’s hard to be replaced with any other commodity in many local cuisines — than to tomatoes and potatoes.

