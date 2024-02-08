DH Toon | Third time's (not always) a charm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually provided a glimpse into the BJP’s poll manifesto for 2024 by spelling out a long list of tasks for Modi 3.0 including a promise of “zero electricity bill” and ease of life for the new middle class while continuing with existing welfare schemes benefiting the poor.

“The country will not listen to those whose warranty has expired. The country will listen to those who deliver. Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas is not merely a slogan, it is Modi’s guarantee,” he said in the Rajya Sabha, responding to the Motion of Thanks. "The third term of our government is not far. A few people call it 'Modi 3.0'. Modi 3.0 will use all its strength towards strengthening the foundation of Viksit Bharat (developed India)."



