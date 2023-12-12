DH Toon | Time to discuss J&K statehood

The Congress on Monday demanded immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and said assembly elections should be held there immediately to enable people to elect a government of their choice.



The party's reaction came after the SC unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood 'at the earliest' as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

