JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon | Time to discuss J&K statehood

Last Updated 12 December 2023, 00:25 IST

Follow Us

The Congress on Monday demanded immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and said assembly elections should be held there immediately to enable people to elect a government of their choice.

The party's reaction came after the SC unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood 'at the earliest' as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 December 2023, 00:25 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirSupreme CourtArticle 370OpinionDH ToonCartoon

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT