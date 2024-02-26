DH Toon | To be precise

Water tanker prices have gone up drastically as Bengaluru stares at a water crisis this summer. Numerous apartment complexes and surrounding areas awaiting Cauvery water supply heavily depend on water tankers for their needs.

The price for water from a 12,000-litre tanker has risen from approximately Rs 1,200 a month ago to at least Rs 1,800 now, with some areas seeing prices as high as Rs 2,000. Dealers of water tankers predict that the cost of water could increase to Rs 2,500 during the peak summer season.



