DH Toon: 'Tribute' donated for Manipur wicket?

Even as the recently concluded Monsoon session in Parliament rocked with the 'discussions' on Manipur, reports have emerged of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last year in December donating Rs 2.25 crores for gym equipment for the Constitution Club of India (CCI), a club used by the present and past parliamentarians as a "platform for interaction." Amid all this, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead an all-party delegation to Manipur and hold a "peace rally" there to bring an end to the ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Read more