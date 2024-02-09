JOIN US
DH Toon | Unlike the loquacious PM

Last Updated 08 February 2024, 22:57 IST

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday bid farewell to 68 MPs retiring in the next couple of months, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the contribution of his predecessor Manmohan Singh, saying his contributions would be remembered whenever democracy is discussed even as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge warned against hasty legislation.

Modi recalled Singh, who has been an MP since 1991, coming to vote in the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to help strengthen democracy and said it was an "inspiring example" of a member's dedication to his duties.

(Published 08 February 2024, 22:57 IST)
DH ToonCartoonManmohan Singh

