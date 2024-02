The interim budget speech of the Finance Minister was, as usual, full of bombastic slogans, cringeworthy acronyms, and self-congratulation.

The budget emphasised GYAN -- Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, and Naari -- the poor, youth, farmers, and women, which PM Modi has asserted are India’s four castes that need attention. The budget speech conveniently obfuscates the reality they face.



