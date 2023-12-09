JOIN US
opinion

DH Toon | What ethics?

Last Updated 09 December 2023, 00:29 IST

The Ethics Committee, in its report on the 'cash-for-query' allegations against ousted Parliamentarian Mahua Moitra, has also recommended that an investigation be initiated by the government to examine the ‘money trail’ of cash transactions between Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

“The ‘money trail’ of cash transactions between Smt Mahua Moitra and Shri Darshan Hiranandani as a part of ‘quid pro quo’ should be investigated by the Government of India in a legal, institutional and time-bound manner,” the report states.

