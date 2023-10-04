DH Toon | What's in a survey

The release of the caste survey undertaken by the Bihar government is likely to bring caste, in a new social justice format, to the forefront of politics when the country is moving into a period when some important Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha are to be held.

Reacting to the release of the Bihar caste census data, Prime Minister Modi has said that the Opposition is trying to divide the country on caste lines, conveniently forgetting that the BJP’s politics itself is based on creating a religious divide and polarisation.



