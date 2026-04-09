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Cash transfers create jobbers, not jobs

Cash transfers create jobbers, not jobs

Cash transfers can insure households, but without structural reform they entrench dependency and fiscal stress
Shrabani Mukherjee
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 07:47 IST
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 07:47 IST
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