Caste abuse: The limits of ‘public view’

<p>The Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Gunjan v. State reiterated an established line of interpretation that has long existed in past decisions on what constitutes “public view”. It also resurfaced an older, deeper problem within the law itself: impunity for caste abuse occurring in private spaces.</p>.<p>The Court quashed proceedings under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, holding that the FIR allegations did not satisfy the statutory requirement that the abuse occur “in any place within public view”. The ruling itself is not surprising. The Court did not dramatically narrow the statute’s scope. It merely reiterated an established line of precedent concerning what constitutes “public view”. Yet that is precisely why the judgment deserves attention.</p>.‘Absolute bar’ offers legal clarity, but exposes social blindness.<p>Each time the Supreme Court repeats this interpretation, and the ruling circulates through public reporting, an old statutory limitation acquires renewed authority. What becomes normalised is the idea that caste abuse occurring in private falls outside the Act’s protective framework. The result is that a longstanding insufficiency of the law re-enters public discourse not as a problem requiring reform, but as an established legal position. The real issue, therefore, is not whether the Court correctly interpreted the law as presently drafted. The deeper question is whether the statutory requirement itself remains defensible.</p>.<p>Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) criminalise caste-based insults, intimidation, and abuse committed “in any place within public view”. Courts have interpreted this phrase through highly fact-specific inquiries: whether the abuse occurred inside a house or near a gate; whether independent persons were present; whether others could hear the words; whether those present were related to the complainant; whether the space was accessible to the public. As a result, adjudication often shifts away from the injury towards technical disputes over visibility, audibility, and spatial access.</p>.<p>But caste humiliation does not become injurious only when delivered publicly.</p>.<p>An insult delivered in private does not cease to be caste abuse merely because no “independent” audience is present. Public humiliation may aggravate the injury, but privacy does not negate it. Yet the structure of the law implicitly distinguishes between the two. In effect, the law privileges spectacular and publicly visible caste humiliation over intimate and everyday caste domination.</p>.<p>The recent judgment itself reveals the instability of this distinction. The allegations involved abuse shouted from balconies and from the ground floor of a residential property. Earlier decisions cited by courts have involved terraces, office spaces, glass cabins, and gated compounds. Some judgments have expanded the meaning of “view” to include hearing; others have insisted upon neutral and independent witnesses. The result is not conceptual clarity, but a jurisprudence struggling to sustain a rigid public-private distinction within lived social spaces.</p>.<p>The deeper problem is that the “public view” requirement reproduces a longstanding tendency within law itself: treating harms occurring within supposedly private spaces as less deserving of legal recognition. Feminist legal critique challenged precisely this logic in relation to domestic violence. For decades, violence within the household was treated as lying beyond meaningful legal intervention because it occurred within the “private” domain of family life. The injury was minimised not because it was less harmful, but because of where it occurred.</p>.<p>The SCST Act’s “public view” requirement raises a related concern. It creates a diminished form of legal recognition for caste abuse occurring within intimate and everyday social relations.</p>.<p>The need for legal reform</p>.<p>Importantly, the need to reconsider this requirement is not new. During consultations preceding the 2015 amendments to the SCST Act, recommendations were already made to review the phrase “public view”. Parliament expanded several protections under the statute and removed restrictive language from other provisions, but this requirement remained substantially intact in some of the most frequently invoked clauses.</p>.<p>The fundamental question for reform is this: What forms of caste injury does the law refuse to recognise, and why?</p>.<p>A legal framework addressing caste discrimination cannot overlook the forms of caste domination that operate through intimacy, familiarity, and everyday social life merely because they occur outside public view.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court’s ruling did not create this problem. It merely reminds us that the problem already exists within the statute. The question is whether the law will continue to recognise caste humiliation only when it is publicly visible, or whether it will extend recognition to caste domination occurring within everyday social life.</p>.<p>(The writer is a professor of law at the Jindal Global University)</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>