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Caste abuse: The limits of ‘public view’

Caste abuse: The limits of ‘public view’

The law requires an audience to ascertain the abuse, crucially excluding private occurrences from legal recognition
SUMIT BAUDH
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 23:29 IST
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