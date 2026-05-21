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Caste and crisis of fraternity

Caste and crisis of fraternity

The continuation of caste discrimination is a disgrace to the country’s social development.
Nayakara Veeresha
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 22:54 IST
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Tamil NaduOpinionPanoramaUdhayanidhi Stalin

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