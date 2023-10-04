Caste data will recalibrate Bihar’s politics and social fabric

Lalu Prasad’s era which started in 1990 in Bihar also collided with tension and resistance of the dominant upper caste politics against the ‘mandalisation’ of politics. Into the Mandal juggernaut entered Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani’s Rath Yatra, which was famously stopped in its tracks in October 1990 by an indomitable young Lalu Prasad, who was then Chief Minister. In fact, Bihar was at the epicentre of mandal politics. Lalu Prasad’s tenure and the power struggle with Nitish Kumar within the Janata Dal paved the way for the entry of the BJP. Bihar sustained ‘mandalisation’ till the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government floundered in 2014 and Kamandal politics took over with the dominance of the upper caste.

Nitish Kumar’s flip-flop with the BJP continued till it all boiled down to one issue — the Other Backward Class (OBC) numbers to be counted through the decennial census. The BJP-led Union government has yet to initiate the census, and has refused to enumerate the OBCs separately during the census operations. It was the demand for caste census that gave primacy and momentum to the backward politics of Bihar which would have otherwise been subsumed by the upper caste domination.