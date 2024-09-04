Cathay’s engines are pushing the limits of technology

By David Fickling

We don’t yet know the details of the problem that caused Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. to cancel flights and inspect its entire fleet of Airbus SE A350 aircraft after finding issues with its Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc engines.

But one thing is certain: As the world struggles to slow rising emissions from jet travel, we’re pushing technology so close to its limits that defects are close to inevitable.

Eking more power out of every gallon of jet fuel was a driving force in the aerospace industry long before climate change became a concern. Kerosene makes up about a quarter of costs for most airlines.

Everything from the A350’s fuselage (made primarily from huge, lightweight sheets of woven carbon fiber) to the upward-bending winglets at the tips of its wings (which help to reduce drag) has been optimized to save gas.

Nowhere does this drive for efficiency dance closer to the technological frontier than in the hellish interior of a jet engine. One of the best ways of getting more propulsive energy from fuel is to increase the pressures and heat at which it’s burned. That can save emissions — Airbus claims the long-haul A350 uses 15 per cent less fuel than previous models — but it puts enormous stresses on the materials.

Turbine blades, the ultra-engineered, chocolate bar-sized structures at the heart of the engine, rotate faster than the speed of sound, at temperatures that would melt even the exotic high-performance alloys from which they’re made.

Manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce must use ceramic coatings and cooling air to prevent them from falling apart. Champion racehorses can often be temperamental beasts, and it’s little different with these cutting-edge components.

The defects behind Cathay’s cancellations may be related to fuel lines feeding the engines, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News on Tuesday.