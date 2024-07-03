Caution: Creative disruption ahead

Yet, data scientists are circumspect about the creative disruption ahead. The Oppenheimer sense of trepidation in some quarters comes from the aphorism that evil begins in the minds of men. In the case of AI, this is exacerbated by the nature of its powerful tools; and their ability to codify and reproduce patterns they decipher. In more advanced countries there are indications that ML tools have sometimes been found to automate racial profiling, for purposes of surveillance, and to perpetuate racial stereotypes. An inbuilt bias in the algorithm does create unfair outcomes, such as privileging one set of people over another in ways different from the intended function of the algorithm.