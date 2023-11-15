CCI’s carrot and stick approach to break cartels

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) recently published its draft regulations on lesser penalties, aimed at rewarding companies being investigated for cartels to reveal information about other cartels the regulator does not know about. The draft regulations are a welcome move; they are the proverbial “carrot” to the stringent penalties “stick”, and fit within the overall regulatory architecture of the earlier amended Competition Act, which empowers the CCI to swiftly address anticompetitive conduct.

Indian competition law is on the cusp of change. In the last year alone, the Union government has overhauled the two-decade-old Competition Act, 2002 by way of the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, issued a series of draft regulations to give effect to such amendments, and considered a range of additional regulations that impact markets in India.

The Competition Act already incentivises companies by rewarding those that admit to participation in cartels with reduced (‘lesser’) penalties. The 2023 Act introduces another incentive in the form of the lesser penalty plus (LPP) mechanism — clarified by the draft regulations — which rewards companies being investigated for cartel conduct for revealing information about other cartels the regulator does not know about. Many jurisdictions, such as the United States, Brazil, and Canada have implemented the LPP mechanism.