Central bankers could learn from Pulp Fiction's ‘The Wolf’ to clean their mess

By Daniel Moss

In the final stages of the long boom that was upended by the pandemic, some acclaimed central bank alumni appeared on a stage in Atlanta and canvassed how it might all end and a recession begin. Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke declared that growth is typically murdered by monetary authorities. Janet Yellen, his successor at the Fed, was more diplomatic: Business cycles usually don't just die of old age.

If the current global expansion comes to an end in 2024, policymakers will doubtless be left holding the weapon.

The cleaners then arrive, like The Wolf, the self-described problem solver played by Harvey Keitel in Quentin Tarantino’s classic movie Pulp Fiction. But here they are also the perpetrators, who realize they have been too successful at quelling inflation and have harmed growth more than anticipated in the process. Now they have to clean up the mess, and time is a factor. Reflexively, rate cuts quickly follow — along with promises to do better and learn from the experience. Markets forgive them and rejoice at easier money. Lots of cream, lots of sugar.

This cycle looks like repeating itself. Investors appear to have concluded that the coming year will be defined by reductions in borrowing costs after 18 months of relentless tightening. This view gained more fans in the past few days. Isabel Schnabel, a European Central Bank official who has been one of the most prominent champions of inflation busting, said price increases are undergoing a “remarkable slowdown.” Dour news on the jobs front strengthened expectations the Fed will soon be juicing the economy; Bloomberg Economics predicts a series of cuts beginning in March. The Reserve Bank of Australia reined in its hawkishness, and speculation that the Bank of Japan would end its experiment with negative rates in coming weeks has waned.

It all seems so easy. The big pivot that people were waiting for is at the door, to hear it from the bond bulls. Other important recalibrations in the past year, such as the Fed scaling down to quarter-point hikes and then pausing, didn't cut it. The central banks were still perceived as hawkish, and often sounded that way.

Now, with inflation retreating pretty much everywhere and fresh concerns surfacing about the vitality of key economies, monetary authorities appear poised to flick the switch to easing. This conviction could use some scrutiny. The degree of easing, assuming it comes, and the language that officials use to package it, will matter greatly. Policymakers still bear the scars of discovering belatedly that the spike in prices in 2021 was not so “transitory.” Though that particular word was deployed by Fed boss Jerome Powell to dismiss the prospect of runaway inflation, peers threw around very similar language. They then had to regain their credibility by ratcheting up borrowing costs at a clip unseen in a generation. Officials also haven't hesitated to point out that the big mistake from the bad old days of the 1970s was to relax too soon.

A lot depends on the stories central bankers tell themselves. A panel last week hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Bank for International Settlements offered some insights that rate-cut proponents would find sobering. Now free from the constraints of incumbency, former top officials dwelt on the reputational risks that the coming years hold for their successors. They are significant.

Speaking at the event, Philip Lowe, former governor of the RBA, framed contemporary developments as the opening stages in a new monetary era. As eventful as the past few years have been, the coming ones are going to be extremely difficult. In Lowe’s view, the period leading up to Covid, generally defined by low interest rates and barely recognizable inflation, is giving way to something more sinister: