Centralised power underwrites decentralised hate

Exactly four years ago to the day, I published an article that began: “India is sliding toward a collapse of humanity and ethics in political and civic life…” My draft actually said “total collapse”, given the then gathering storm of lynchings, violent ‘nationalism’, prosecution of victims, felicitation of aggressors, and the vilification of dissent, all led or backed by the BJP leadership. The newspaper gingerly dropped the word “total”, but it could now safely reinsert it.

In 2018, if brazen perversions of law, justice and common human decency were not new, the soundtrack of loud approval or even louder approving silence from the Indian State was. In 2022, you have to be deaf, dumb, and blind—or Tavleen Singh—to think that these tragedies are happening despite the best intentions of the Prime Minister and his party. The RSS has spent a busy century mobilising the religious and pseudo-religious fanatics who today openly call for genocide against India’s Muslims, infiltrating the institutions that see no big booboo in calls for murder, and grooming the large section of the population that is cheering this on. The much larger number in the electorate stands by out of fear, impotence, indifference, or worst, approval.

Also Read: Clashes during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, several policemen injured

So, the BJP-RSS today is the all-powerful ringmaster of violent Hindu chauvinism, emceeing the flaming wreck that is India in 2022. Expecting the Modi government and its acolyte institutions to honour the Constitution and administer the law, to expect them to act against those calling for genocide, makes as much sense as—to repeat a tired old saw—putting an arsonist in charge of firefighting.

Hatred—bigoted or expedient or both—is not new. There have always been outbreaks of heinous violence and injustice, many led or backed by political parties from across the spectrum. The difference, today, is that anti-Muslim hate, and the double standard in applying the law, is State policy, articulated in rhetoric but more powerfully in action. Creating the Hindu Rashtra requires a two-pronged approach: foster hate, and shield the hate-monger. Individuals can be widely emboldened to break the law not just when the State is powerful enough to reliably protect the criminal but is seen to reliably do so. The BJP’s nearly decade-long track record of doing this with earnest consistency has really charmed India’s bigots.

The net result is that the BJP has successfully decentralised hate. It needs to burn the existing house down to make way for Hindu Rashtra, and it needs the cooperation of the general public to do this—either by helping oppress minorities and dissenters, or by staying out the way. Today, it no longer has to do all the dirty work itself—although, because today’s BJP is a micro-managing control freak with an admirable work ethic, it continues to hold the reins and never rests content. It takes less and less to spark murderous Hindutva rage, and the State and its institutions hold up their end by shielding perpetrators and using disproportionate State power against innocents. ‘Yati’ Narsinghanand calls for genocide? Let him go after a few token days in jail. Ram Navami processions trigger clashes? Bulldoze houses, along with due process of law. A couple of Muslim kids are listening to Pakistani songs? Complain—the State will reliably throw them in jail.

The fact that hate has taken off in India and can look after itself leaves the country’s customer-facing leadership free to use words like ‘democracy’ and ‘unity’ and ‘freedom’ and ‘prosperity’ and ‘development’ on the world stage. Nobody is buying that anymore, but does it matter? The world famously ignored what was happening in Rwanda until it was too late. We’re on the same path. With every electoral victory, the BJP has ramped up its Hindutva aggression, and the population has ramped up its criminality and intimidation, safe in the knowledge that, well, majority rules. Guess what decentralised hate backed by centralised power looks like? Hint: It’s the colour of blood in the streets.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: