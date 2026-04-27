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Chabahar as India’s strategic lever

Chabahar as India’s strategic lever

India’s passivity on the conflict is untenable. It must use the port as a gateway for pragmatic engagement
Raghu Gururaj
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 19:16 IST
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 19:16 IST
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