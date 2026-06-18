Challenge yourself with a vow

<p>The Bhagawath Purana has a story of King Ambareesh, an ardent Vishnu devotee and a strict observer of the ekadashi vrata. Once he invites Sage Durvasa, well known for his short temper, to partake of meals on the morning following ekadashi.</p>.<p>As sage Durvasa fails to turn up at the breakfast muhurat, worthy pandits advise the king to consume the holy water (theertha) and continue to wait for the sage.</p>.<p>Durvasa just then arrives and is blinded by anger seeing the king consuming the holy water, and assuming that the king would have had lunch too, invokes a demon to kill the king. But Lord Vishnu’s sudarshan chakra kills the demon and chases sage Durvasa, who initially runs to all the demi gods and ultimately to Lord Vishnu to save him.</p>.<p>Lord Vishnu says he is unable to save him as he is primarily his devotee’s protector and instructs the sage to seek the king’s pardon. The ekadashi vrata — a fortnightly fast along with mindful prayers observed by the devout -- has tremendous potency and is supposed to absolve a human from all sin, and assures one of Lord Vishnu’s protection at all times.</p>.<p>In general, any vow or penance disciplines the body and mind, inculcating determination and willpower towards commitment. Taking vows like not speaking to a person or not visiting a place due to a past incident reflect negativity and it does not matter if they are broken. A vow is a pledge to oneself and tests one’s sincerity and truthfulness as an individual.</p>.<p>One’s character is slowly moulded based on the vow one takes and later maintains with courage in the face of any opposition. For instance a simple vow to go for a walk every evening is a good example and when you involve a friend to accompany you the vow touches the two of you.</p>.<p>Pledging a certain portion of one’s income towards charity is a vow that kindles generosity — an altruistic mindset. When such positive vows are undertaken they become inspirational and motivational to others. Gandhiji’s vows of fasting to drive home a point to the British raj are renowned. He said, “A vow is a purely religious act which cannot be taken in a fit of passion. It can be taken only with a purified and composed mind with God as witness”.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>