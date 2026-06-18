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Challenge yourself with a vow

Challenge yourself with a vow

As sage Durvasa fails to turn up at the breakfast muhurat, worthy pandits advise the king to consume the holy water (theertha) and continue to wait for the sage.
Sandhya Vasudev
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 20:28 IST
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