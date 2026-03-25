Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Changing Nepal signals a regional reset

Changing Nepal signals a regional reset

With pragmatic diplomacy, the country may leverage great-power competition to enhance its strategic autonomy.
K S Tomar
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 20:50 IST
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 20:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
NepalOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us