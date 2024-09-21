Changing ties with Bangladesh

Yunus, the interim government’s chief adviser, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, assuring him that the security and safety of Hindus would be prioritised. Since then, New Delhi’s public outreach to Dhaka has been limited to high-commissioner-level engagements. A proposed meeting between Modi and Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, which New Delhi would do well to accept, could provide an opportunity to thaw bilateral ties.