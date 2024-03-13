Chaotic charm of group photos

To solve this problem, you use the group version of a selfie called “groupie.” You extend your arm to its farthest limit and beyond, straining every bone and sinew. All the heads are bunched up like grapes, but there are still some more to cover. One more attempt at arm extension, and you’ve dropped your mobile. It lies prostrate, like a swatted cockroach, with the screen broken and the interiors gouged

out. “That’s why I said I would take the picture,” someone comments,

rubbing further salt on an already festering wound.