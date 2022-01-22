Charging against the charge of crony capitalism

How should one read the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government's acquisition of equity in Vodafone and Tata Teleservices this month? In the same way, I would argue, one should read the various Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes rolled out over the past couple of years.

The government has begun to show a strong ability to engage with the private sector upfront. It is a remarkable turnaround from one of the biggest accusations any party or coalition in power in India over successive decades has faced.

How to engage with the private sector?

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to step back in 2015 against the colourful epithet of "suit-boot ki sarkar". It was essentially the same class of fear that has hobbled a swathe of economic policies for years, ranging from disinvestment to public-private partnerships. All governing parties have been scared of being charged with crony capitalism.

As a result, each party ruling in the states or at the Centre has been wary of straightforward engagements over the decades. In his first Independence Day address, PV Narasimha Rao had to sell his first set of reforms as bringing back the real socialist state. But he was not alone in adopting this subterfuge. There would be a promising start in each phase of policy where the private sector needed to be involved, but soon the wheels of engagement would judder to a halt.

The stop and start process gave enough space for politicians to practice a nod and wink version of reforms. The reason why any vigilance or audit report would get immediate currency with the public was this environment. Ministries and departments were most reluctant to make public details of contracts when they dealt with the private sector. In the climate of fear, the contacts have often inserted one after the other punitive clauses which have baulked investors. For example, look at the contracts railways have offered to private parties for handling station development for years. There is no scope for termination of the contracts gone wrong by the contractors. It is only now that those are being erased.

Since any contact with the private sector was the proverbial kiss of death for a political career, a timid minister would choose to overlook salient details written by their officers, while those looking to extract personal benefits decided to keep vital information with themselves.

The malaise had spread downwards. If there are media and several oversight bodies at the Centre to bring to light these problems, albeit with delay, the states wrote contracts where no serious investor would take the plunge.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy terminated PPA (power purchase agreement) contracts with renewable energy developers, confident that the public would be pleased if he could wave the flag of crony capitalism against the contracts signed by the previous state government.

Going back further, India missed out on deploying SEZs (special economic zones), a fantastic manufacturing opportunity, again fearing this epithet. Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit paid a heavy political price for apparently being cosy with the private sector companies. She was hemmed in, and so were other progressive policies because the parties in power did not come out ab initio with the extent of financial commitment the state shall make in the deals. They coughed up the data under the pressure of public opinion, and those were too late.

This is why the current set of policies is remarkable. The PLIs have problems for sure. Whenever the state shall play pick and choose among investors to subsidise, there is going to be an element of subjectivity. There is also the risk that the companies weaned on a diet of subsidy under PLI shall refuse to improve their competitiveness to take on challenges abroad. Yet it is also true that no significant economic powerhouse in Asia has pushed its manufacturing sector ahead with just a free trade environment. Whether it was Bangladesh's textile companies, Malaysia's auto ancillary sector or the South Korean chaebols, upfront state support was essential.

The advantage of the PLI schemes is they make clear the government's financial commitment to each company in all the 13 sectors covered. Consequently, this is a far better political policy than the tax exemptions to diverse sectors, which were available for decades but never spelt out who were the beneficiaries and the extent of the draw on the public exchequer. In PLI, the government is making an upfront commitment to how much of the Rs two trillion shall be offered to each company. It has never been so black and white before.

The same holds for the equity stake the Centre has picked up in VodafoneIdea and Tata Teleservices. Both the companies have decided to convert their interest dues liability payable to the government into equity. In turn, the government can sell these shares at an appropriate time and receive the amounts due. Since these are listed companies, the public can at any time gauge the loss or profit the government is making on its holdings.

It is a far better course than the realisation that throughout the 1980s, successive budgets were sweetening the textile sector by changing the tax treatment of raw materials and finished products. The preferred company was known by all and not known to anyone. In comparison, the new practice of making the benefits from the taxpayers' kitty known makes for an informed public debate.

(Subhomoy Bhattacharjee is a journalist and writes on economic issues)

