Checking India’s rape epidemic

Returning to the tragedy in Ujjain, the horror extends far beyond the assault itself—it is the collective failure of those around the victim to act that is truly chilling. This incident forces us to confront a disturbing question: Have we become so numb to violence that we’ve lost our humanity? The rapist is undeniably a criminal, but so too are the silent witnesses who stood by, paralysed, and indifferent, as this atrocity unfolded. Despite the waves of outrage that follow every high-profile rape case—whether the 2012 Delhi gang rape or the recent horrors in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal—the systemic changes needed to safeguard women remain glaringly absent. The public outcry on social media has become a hollow ritual, failing to ignite real-world action. It’s time to recognise that our duty goes far beyond expressing outrage on social media; it demands real, tangible action to protect the vulnerable and confront this crisis head-on. Each day without meaningful interventions costs women their freedom, their safety, and, too often, their lives.